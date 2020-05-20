2264 N PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Renovated 3-bedroom apartment on a corner lot, super convenient to Temple University, major routes, and public transit. Third floor unit features an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pendant lighting, spacious living room, and nice-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room in basement--no more trips to the laundromat! Security cameras and in-unit intercom for convenience and peace of mind. Sorry, this is not a student rental. APPLICANTS: NO RECENT EVICTIONS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600. MONTHLY INCOME OF AT LEAST THREE TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.