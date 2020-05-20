All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2264 N PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2264 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:07 AM

2264 N PARK AVENUE

2264 North Park Avenue · (610) 647-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2264 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 3-bedroom apartment on a corner lot, super convenient to Temple University, major routes, and public transit. Third floor unit features an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pendant lighting, spacious living room, and nice-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room in basement--no more trips to the laundromat! Security cameras and in-unit intercom for convenience and peace of mind. Sorry, this is not a student rental. APPLICANTS: NO RECENT EVICTIONS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600. MONTHLY INCOME OF AT LEAST THREE TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
2264 N PARK AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2264 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2264 N PARK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2264 N PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2264 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2264 N PARK AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity