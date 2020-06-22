All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2237 North 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2237 North 8th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:52 AM

2237 North 8th Street

2237 N 8th St · (267) 231-5148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2237 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, meticulously completed renovated 1 bedroom suite and 1.5 baths in the Hartranft neighborhood in Philadelphia, PA. Brand new counter top, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, ceramic tile floors and sliding doors to a rear deck await for you to come home. In addition to the grocery stores and some restaurants nearby, this home is close to Dendy Recreation Center, Philadelphia Gas Works, Brady Field and other points of interest. Move-In Ready. Proof of income, no evictions.
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, meticulously completed renovated 1 bedroom suite and 1.5 baths in the Hartranft neighborhood in Philadelphia, PA. Brand new counter top, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, ceramic tile floors and sliding doors to a rear deck await for you to come home. In addition to the grocery stores and some restaurants nearby, this home is close to Dendy Recreation Center, Philadelphia Gas Works, Brady Field and other points of interest. Move-In Ready. Proof of income, no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 North 8th Street have any available units?
2237 North 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 North 8th Street have?
Some of 2237 North 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2237 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2237 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2237 North 8th Street offer parking?
No, 2237 North 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2237 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 North 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2237 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2237 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2237 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2237 North 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity