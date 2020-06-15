2220 ALMOND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful, sun-soaked apartment just finished renovations and is ready to welcome tenants into a fresh, clean space! This unit is on the second floor of an end-cap, with a private entrance. The entryway has a utility closet with your washer and dryer, and shelving. Head upstairs to the unit, which welcomes you into a sunny and wide open living/dining room. There are light hardwood floors, and windows along two sides of the unit, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and access to your private deck! This is a fantastic feature for hosting guests this summer-- after dinner drinks outside, anyone? Continue back through the unit and you'll find the bathroom, complete with full tub and lighted vanity, and the spacious bedroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia-- down the street from ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Whipped Bakeshop, Les and Doreen's, JR's Place, Fishtown Market, Coffee House Too, Interstate Drafthouse, Palmer Park, Konrad Square, and other popular Fishtown spots. Convenient access to i-95, 676, and the Ben Franklin Bridge.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.