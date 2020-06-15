All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

2220 ALMOND STREET

2220 Almond Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2220 Almond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful, sun-soaked apartment just finished renovations and is ready to welcome tenants into a fresh, clean space! This unit is on the second floor of an end-cap, with a private entrance. The entryway has a utility closet with your washer and dryer, and shelving. Head upstairs to the unit, which welcomes you into a sunny and wide open living/dining room. There are light hardwood floors, and windows along two sides of the unit, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and access to your private deck! This is a fantastic feature for hosting guests this summer-- after dinner drinks outside, anyone? Continue back through the unit and you'll find the bathroom, complete with full tub and lighted vanity, and the spacious bedroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia-- down the street from ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Whipped Bakeshop, Les and Doreen's, JR's Place, Fishtown Market, Coffee House Too, Interstate Drafthouse, Palmer Park, Konrad Square, and other popular Fishtown spots. Convenient access to i-95, 676, and the Ben Franklin Bridge.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 ALMOND STREET have any available units?
2220 ALMOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 ALMOND STREET have?
Some of 2220 ALMOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 ALMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2220 ALMOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 ALMOND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 ALMOND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2220 ALMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 2220 ALMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2220 ALMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 ALMOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 ALMOND STREET have a pool?
No, 2220 ALMOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2220 ALMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2220 ALMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 ALMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 ALMOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
