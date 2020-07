Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym internet access garage parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room green community media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Brand new apartments! Welcome to 1213 Walnut, the Center City apartments like no other. Located in midtown village, a new way of living has arrived. Fully modern apartment living in the best neighborhood in Philadelphia includes an ideal balance of engaging social spaces and elevated personal comforts, a place for everyone. Created for those who want the extraordinary, be among the first to experience these studio, one, and two-bedroom urban living apartments unlike anywhere else.