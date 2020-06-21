2211 PINE STREET

Amenities
Sunny one bedroom apartment off Fitler Square. Beautiful, quiet, family filled neighborhood within easy walking to University City, Rittenhouse Square, Downtown, tennis and basketball courts, a great dog park, public gardens and the Schuylkill River walk/bike way. Three blocks from City Fitness Gym, Honey's Cafe, a supermarket, pharmacy, and great take-out! Dry cleaners on one corner, an Italian restaurant on the other. The apartment is in excellent condition with hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer on premises, and a very nice kitchen and a large deck, perfect for entertaining. Available early August 2020.