2211 PINE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym tennis court

Sunny one bedroom apartment off Fitler Square. Beautiful, quiet, family filled neighborhood within easy walking to University City, Rittenhouse Square, Downtown, tennis and basketball courts, a great dog park, public gardens and the Schuylkill River walk/bike way. Three blocks from City Fitness Gym, Honey's Cafe, a supermarket, pharmacy, and great take-out! Dry cleaners on one corner, an Italian restaurant on the other. The apartment is in excellent condition with hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer on premises, and a very nice kitchen and a large deck, perfect for entertaining. Available early August 2020.