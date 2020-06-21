All apartments in Philadelphia
2211 PINE STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

2211 Pine Street · (215) 285-4750
Location

2211 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
tennis court
Sunny one bedroom apartment off Fitler Square. Beautiful, quiet, family filled neighborhood within easy walking to University City, Rittenhouse Square, Downtown, tennis and basketball courts, a great dog park, public gardens and the Schuylkill River walk/bike way. Three blocks from City Fitness Gym, Honey's Cafe, a supermarket, pharmacy, and great take-out! Dry cleaners on one corner, an Italian restaurant on the other. The apartment is in excellent condition with hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer on premises, and a very nice kitchen and a large deck, perfect for entertaining. Available early August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 PINE STREET have any available units?
2211 PINE STREET has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 PINE STREET have?
Some of 2211 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2211 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2211 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 2211 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2211 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2211 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2211 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2211 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
