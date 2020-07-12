/
/
/
fitler square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
314 Apartments for rent in Fitler Square, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,361
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,779
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,862
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,010
223 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments right in the heart of downtown Philadelphia. Pet friendly. Laundry available on site. Community includes a gym and lounge. Near Rittenhouse Square and Adrienne Theater. Close to SEPTA bus and subway stops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the most prestigious neighborhood in Center City. Within blocks of Rittenhouse Square and historic areas, this community features easy access to shopping, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Textile Lofts
2115 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,612
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on South Street, Textile Lofts is the premier location for your next apartment. This 29 unit gem will impress you with its sleek, modern and metropolitan appointments while retaining just the right measure of historic nuances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 S 22nd St 3F
403 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Bilevel 3bedr'm/2bath apt, h/w fls & carpets. - Property Id: 294897 On 3rd & 4th floor of brownstone on 400 block of S. 22nd st. Spacious living room/ kitchen, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs with h/w fls.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2314 SPRUCE STREET
2314 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Steps away from Fitler Square, this beautiful one-bedroom, one apartment includes~a 500 square-foot fenced in~outdoor space with a brick patio and planting beds, a walk-in closet, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
404 S CROSKEY STREET
404 South Croskey Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
980 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
502 S 25TH STREET
502 South 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
788 sqft
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2112 CHANCELLOR STREET
2112 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment in a classic brownstone building with central air, washer/dryer in the unit and a private deck! The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2124 SPRUCE STREET
2124 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
5089 sqft
Original oak floors and soaring ceilings make this one bedroom, one bath apartment truly unique.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
404 S 22ND STREET
404 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2790 sqft
This gorgeous recently renovated Fitler Square studio features A/C, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, kitchen with dishwasher, and an open floor plan. Good natural lighting and high ceilings. Washer and dryer in-unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
409 S 22ND STREET
409 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
409 South 22nd Street #1 is where modern comfort meets classic charm. The features of this unique two bedroom apartment include soaring high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, dishwasher and a large private patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2211 PINE STREET
2211 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1659 sqft
Sunny one bedroom apartment off Fitler Square.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2311 SPRUCE STREET
2311 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Video can be provided upon request! Charming brownstone ideally situated in Rittenhouse Square, widely considered Center City's most prestigious and appealing neighborhood, replete with stately historic buildings and blocks of 19th century townhomes.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
250 S 23RD STREET
250 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1087 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
407 S 23RD STREET
407 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
Fully Furnished Fitler Square Townhome. Available 8/28/2020-5/30/2021 ONLY. Just steps from Fitler Square enter into to this unique wonderful home. Large Living room with gas fireplace and wood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2134 LOCUST STREET
2134 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
5280 sqft
This beautiful building is steps from Rittenhouse Square. " This is a bi-level unit with a roof deck with City views" Enter into a marble foyer and the feel of the original old-world charm of the breathtaking building.
1 of 4
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
262 S 21st St
262 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,299
2R Available 06/10/20 Classic brownstone located in Fitler Square. Tall ceilings and original hardwood floors are only a few features that make this unique space stand out. Will not be on the market long - apply today! (RLNE3419018)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2100 WALNUT STREET
2100 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
448 sqft
Rittenhouse Square, SUPER SUNNY, ONE BEDROOM for rent@ THE EMBASSY!!!! This well proportioned one bedroom residence boasts, all hardwood floors, separate kitchen, gracious living and dining area, and all tile bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
403 S 22nd St F3
403 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Bilevel, bright 3 bedroom/2 bath apt. h/w fls/carp - Property Id: 316243 On 3rd & 4th floor of 6 unit brownstone on 400 block of S 22nd st. Bright, windows look west and east. H/w fls, downstairs and carpets upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Fitler Square
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,760
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAYeadon, PAGloucester City, NJEast Lansdowne, PACollingswood, NJNarberth, PABellmawr, NJ