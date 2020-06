Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 301 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful One Bed Super Close To Jefferson - Property Id: 263624



Offering 5% off to all health care workers and frontline employees also no last month's rent needed at move-in.

Waiving application fees for everyone now!

Beautiful one bed recently renovated, with laundry in unit. Text for quickest response 215-834-2775

