2137 CROSS STREET
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:17 PM

2137 CROSS STREET

2137 Cross Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2137 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Located in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia, this beautiful brand new construction 4 bedroom home with 3 custom bathrooms boasts hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and energy efficient dual zone HVAC heating/cooling system. The first floor features a spacious living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen outfitted with white, soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and island with designer lighting, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range and microwave, as well as under cabinet lighting. *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Through the kitchen is a sliding glass door that welcomes you into a spacious patio. The finished basement offers additional space for a bedroom or home office with a custom full bathroom and utility closet. Up the stairs to the second floor you'll find two bright rooms, a large bathroom with a custom vanity and laundry room. The master bedroom located on the third floor features a master bathroom with double vanity sink and a bedroom flooded with natural light provided by a sliding glass door that walks onto your own private balcony. Finally, you can escape the hustle and bustle of the City and watch the sun set on your roof deck. *Pets permitted with $500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 CROSS STREET have any available units?
2137 CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 CROSS STREET have?
Some of 2137 CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2137 CROSS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 CROSS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2137 CROSS STREET offer parking?
No, 2137 CROSS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2137 CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2137 CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 2137 CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2137 CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2137 CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
