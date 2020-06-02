2137 CROSS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Located in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia, this beautiful brand new construction 4 bedroom home with 3 custom bathrooms boasts hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and energy efficient dual zone HVAC heating/cooling system. The first floor features a spacious living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen outfitted with white, soft close cabinets, quartz countertops and island with designer lighting, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range and microwave, as well as under cabinet lighting. *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Through the kitchen is a sliding glass door that welcomes you into a spacious patio. The finished basement offers additional space for a bedroom or home office with a custom full bathroom and utility closet. Up the stairs to the second floor you'll find two bright rooms, a large bathroom with a custom vanity and laundry room. The master bedroom located on the third floor features a master bathroom with double vanity sink and a bedroom flooded with natural light provided by a sliding glass door that walks onto your own private balcony. Finally, you can escape the hustle and bustle of the City and watch the sun set on your roof deck. *Pets permitted with $500 non-refundable pet fee