hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Location Location Location Trinity with private entrance close to park and public transportation. Updated kitchen and bath, very bright and charming with wood floors, painted brick walls and beamed ceilings. There is a basement for storage too. Pets would require an additional deposit and are at the Landlords discretion. No Laundry in the Unit. Make your appointment today!!!