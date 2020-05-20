All apartments in Philadelphia
2027 S BANCROFT STREET

2027 South Bancroft Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2027 South Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/aqx2uW4CsnsDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:This unit welcomes you into a sunny living room, where the straight-through layout continues through the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, modern fixtures, minimalistic shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and recessed lighting elevate the space. Continue down your hallway and you'll find the bathroom and bedroom, offering the same contemporary style that you're sure to love. The bathroom has a full tub with tile surround with your stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Your bedroom also has ample storage space. Central A/C will keep you cool and comfortable all year long! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This first-floor apartment is walking distance from tons of fantastic local favorites in the West Passyunk neighborhood of Philadelphia, including Melrose Diner, Vegan Commissary, Second District Brewing Co., Starbucks, Station Bar & Grill, The Thirsty Soul, and much more! You'll also be conveniently close to the Snyder Station for the BSL, for easy commuting to anywhere in the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35 flat water fee (reconciled annually), gas, electricity, cable/internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have any available units?
2027 S BANCROFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have?
Some of 2027 S BANCROFT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 S BANCROFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2027 S BANCROFT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 S BANCROFT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET offer parking?
No, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have a pool?
No, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 S BANCROFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 S BANCROFT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
