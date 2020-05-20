2027 S BANCROFT STREET

Amenities

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/aqx2uW4CsnsDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:This unit welcomes you into a sunny living room, where the straight-through layout continues through the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, modern fixtures, minimalistic shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and recessed lighting elevate the space. Continue down your hallway and you'll find the bathroom and bedroom, offering the same contemporary style that you're sure to love. The bathroom has a full tub with tile surround with your stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Your bedroom also has ample storage space. Central A/C will keep you cool and comfortable all year long! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This first-floor apartment is walking distance from tons of fantastic local favorites in the West Passyunk neighborhood of Philadelphia, including Melrose Diner, Vegan Commissary, Second District Brewing Co., Starbucks, Station Bar & Grill, The Thirsty Soul, and much more! You'll also be conveniently close to the Snyder Station for the BSL, for easy commuting to anywhere in the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35 flat water fee (reconciled annually), gas, electricity, cable/internet