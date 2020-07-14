All apartments in Philadelphia
2022 N 18TH STREET

2022 North 18th Street · (215) 310-6250
Location

2022 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

This modern and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level apartment in Philadelphia's Temple University area contains a bright living room, modern kitchen with granite counters and a black appliance package, and a back patio space. The first floor also contains an in-unit stackable washer and dryer and a main level bathroom and bedroom. The second floor has 3 more large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The building is newer with luxury features throughout such as central A/C and heat, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and all new plumbing and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
2022 N 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 N 18TH STREET have?
Some of 2022 N 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2022 N 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2022 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2022 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2022 N 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2022 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 N 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2022 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2022 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2022 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
