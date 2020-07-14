2022 N 18TH STREET

Amenities

This modern and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level apartment in Philadelphia's Temple University area contains a bright living room, modern kitchen with granite counters and a black appliance package, and a back patio space. The first floor also contains an in-unit stackable washer and dryer and a main level bathroom and bedroom. The second floor has 3 more large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The building is newer with luxury features throughout such as central A/C and heat, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and all new plumbing and electric.