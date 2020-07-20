All apartments in Philadelphia
2130 Locust
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

2130 Locust

2130 Locust Street · (551) 299-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2130 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C04 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit A04 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit B04 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2130 Locust.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy the original 1920’s character of Korman Residential at 2130 Locust in Center City Philadelphia. Blocks away from historic Rittenhouse Square with equal proximity to the Schuylkill River, 2130 offers apartments for rent in an unparalleled location. Enjoy spacious closets, large bedrooms, and thoughtfully designed floor plans characteristic of pre-war living. Our Rittenhouse Square apartments for rent provide the comforts of home, including on site laundry, as well as 24/7 best-in-class maintenance. Apartments at 2130 Locust feature 5-inch baseboard, restored original hardwood floors, plus fully renovated kitchens and baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Locust have any available units?
2130 Locust has 4 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Locust have?
Some of 2130 Locust's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Locust currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Locust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Locust pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Locust is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Locust offer parking?
No, 2130 Locust does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Locust have a pool?
No, 2130 Locust does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Locust have accessible units?
Yes, 2130 Locust has accessible units.
Does 2130 Locust have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Locust has units with dishwashers.
