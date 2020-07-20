Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly dog park e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy the original 1920’s character of Korman Residential at 2130 Locust in Center City Philadelphia. Blocks away from historic Rittenhouse Square with equal proximity to the Schuylkill River, 2130 offers apartments for rent in an unparalleled location. Enjoy spacious closets, large bedrooms, and thoughtfully designed floor plans characteristic of pre-war living. Our Rittenhouse Square apartments for rent provide the comforts of home, including on site laundry, as well as 24/7 best-in-class maintenance. Apartments at 2130 Locust feature 5-inch baseboard, restored original hardwood floors, plus fully renovated kitchens and baths.