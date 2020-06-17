All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1905 Green St #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1905 Green St #12
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1905 Green St #12

1905 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1905 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1905 Green St #12 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apt., With Deck & Parking In The Heart of The Art Museum!!! - Walk Into An Elegant Brownstone On A Tree Lined St. The Available Unit Is On The 2nd Floor - It Has A Chef's Kitchen w/ Marble Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The First Level is Hardwood Floors and The Second Level Is Brand New Carpet. There Is A Large Living Room That Gets Great Light. There Are Two Bedrooms and Two Baths On The Second Level. A Few Steps Up and You Will Walk Out Onto A Wonderful Deck With Amazing Views of The City. There Is Also Parking For 1 Car.

PMG Realty, LTD.
311 S. 13th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215 545-7007

(RLNE2149736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Green St #12 have any available units?
1905 Green St #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Green St #12 have?
Some of 1905 Green St #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Green St #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Green St #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Green St #12 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Green St #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1905 Green St #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Green St #12 does offer parking.
Does 1905 Green St #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Green St #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Green St #12 have a pool?
No, 1905 Green St #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Green St #12 have accessible units?
No, 1905 Green St #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Green St #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Green St #12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University