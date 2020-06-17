Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1905 Green St #12 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apt., With Deck & Parking In The Heart of The Art Museum!!! - Walk Into An Elegant Brownstone On A Tree Lined St. The Available Unit Is On The 2nd Floor - It Has A Chef's Kitchen w/ Marble Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The First Level is Hardwood Floors and The Second Level Is Brand New Carpet. There Is A Large Living Room That Gets Great Light. There Are Two Bedrooms and Two Baths On The Second Level. A Few Steps Up and You Will Walk Out Onto A Wonderful Deck With Amazing Views of The City. There Is Also Parking For 1 Car.



PMG Realty, LTD.

311 S. 13th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215 545-7007



(RLNE2149736)