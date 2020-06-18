1901 WAVERLY STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This beautiful 4 story house just blocks away from Rittenhouse Square is situated on a corner lot and has modern updates while still retaining its original unique details. There are 2 separate entrances: one enters into the first floor kitchen, and the other into the second floor living room. The living room, stairs and both bedrooms have hardwood floors throughout, while the kitchen, bathrooms and lower den/dining area have stone & tiled flooring. The living room has a fireplace and a built-in window bench. The wall-mounted flat screen television and surround sound system are included with the house. Travelling downstairs from the living room you'll find an exit onto a private, brick patio with patio furniture included. Continue down onto the 1st floor kitchen, which includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen window overlooks the patio, there is plenty of room for a dining table and the stone floors can be heated for your comfort! Small half bathroom located just off the kitchen. Travel down one more level and enter into the lower den/dining/pantry area, totally unique - will be an instant conversation starter for guests! There is a large, built-in round table in the center of the room made of stone with a wooden top and one entire wall has built-in shelving for wine storage. Two extra closets provide storage space; one would be perfect for a pantry set-up. Go up to the third floor of the house and enter into the first bedroom. It is large, overlooks Waverly street to the south and has three separate built-in closets, one with a stackable washer/dryer unit included, and one full bathroom is attached. This bathroom has heated stone floors and a huge modern shower with two separate shower heads The fourth floor has the second bedroom; this one also has plenty of closets and another attached full bathroom with a deep claw-footed bathtub and a skylight window overhead, flooding the room with light. Both bedrooms have air conditioning units in the walls that are individually controlled. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Be in the beautiful Rittenhouse area of Philadelphia. Walkable to indefinite favorites such as Pub & Kitchen, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rittenhouse Square Park, SouthGate, Audrey Claire, Spread Bagelry, Friday Saturday Sunday, Howl at the Moon, Starbucks, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.