Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1901 WAVERLY STREET

1901 Waverly Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This beautiful 4 story house just blocks away from Rittenhouse Square is situated on a corner lot and has modern updates while still retaining its original unique details. There are 2 separate entrances: one enters into the first floor kitchen, and the other into the second floor living room. The living room, stairs and both bedrooms have hardwood floors throughout, while the kitchen, bathrooms and lower den/dining area have stone & tiled flooring. The living room has a fireplace and a built-in window bench. The wall-mounted flat screen television and surround sound system are included with the house. Travelling downstairs from the living room you'll find an exit onto a private, brick patio with patio furniture included. Continue down onto the 1st floor kitchen, which includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen window overlooks the patio, there is plenty of room for a dining table and the stone floors can be heated for your comfort! Small half bathroom located just off the kitchen. Travel down one more level and enter into the lower den/dining/pantry area, totally unique - will be an instant conversation starter for guests! There is a large, built-in round table in the center of the room made of stone with a wooden top and one entire wall has built-in shelving for wine storage. Two extra closets provide storage space; one would be perfect for a pantry set-up. Go up to the third floor of the house and enter into the first bedroom. It is large, overlooks Waverly street to the south and has three separate built-in closets, one with a stackable washer/dryer unit included, and one full bathroom is attached. This bathroom has heated stone floors and a huge modern shower with two separate shower heads The fourth floor has the second bedroom; this one also has plenty of closets and another attached full bathroom with a deep claw-footed bathtub and a skylight window overhead, flooding the room with light. Both bedrooms have air conditioning units in the walls that are individually controlled. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Be in the beautiful Rittenhouse area of Philadelphia. Walkable to indefinite favorites such as Pub & Kitchen, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rittenhouse Square Park, SouthGate, Audrey Claire, Spread Bagelry, Friday Saturday Sunday, Howl at the Moon, Starbucks, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have any available units?
1901 WAVERLY STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have?
Some of 1901 WAVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 WAVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1901 WAVERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 WAVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 WAVERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 1901 WAVERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 WAVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 1901 WAVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1901 WAVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 WAVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 WAVERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
