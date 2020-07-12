/
/
/
east kensington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:39 PM
116 Apartments for rent in East Kensington, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1
2019 East Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Each unit has its own private outdoor space! Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE
2411-19 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: $90 move-in fee waived for all unitsBoston Street Flats is a beautiful, contemporary building designed with style and convenience in mind.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2538 EMERALD STREET
2538 Emerald Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1695 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2620-2626 Martha St - 301
2620 Martha St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated spacious 2-3 Bedroom loft (3rd bedroom better for a large dressing room or office) with 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas stove, gas heat and central air.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2120 E YORK STREET
2120 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
650 sqft
The new apartments at 2120 East York Street in Fishtown will end your hunt for a hip, unique urban lifestyle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2033 E LETTERLY STREET
2033 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2400 AMBER STREET
2400 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1923 E LETTERLY STREET
1923 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
Welcome to 1923 E Letterly Street! Available when you are: 3 story Kensington home with Roof Top Deck over looking the stunning Philadelphia skyline! Natural sunlight fills this 3 story home making for clean bright rooms in this two year old single
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1939 East Oakdale Street
1939 East Oakdale Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
898 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom, one bathroom home tucked away on a small street in East Kensington. Step through the front door to be greeted by a large living room with high ceilings and a great layout perfect for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2127 N FRONT STREET
2127 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1052 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:Welcome to 2127 N Front St! Live in luxury in this newly constructed building, which will be ready for its first tenants! The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom units.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
2139 E HAGERT STREET
2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
2049 E HAGERT STREET
2049 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Newly renovated, unique, and furnished Fishtown home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2422 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
545 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: one month free This lovely 1 bedroom apartment is in a building built just last year in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2008 E FLETCHER STREET
2008 East Fletcher Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1432 sqft
Welcome to 2008 E Fletcher Street! Large 1400 sq ft Bi-Level! Unit A has an open floor plan with contemporary finishes throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2041 E ARIZONA STREET
2041 East Arizona Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2028 E FIRTH STREET
2028 East Firth Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1255 sqft
Gorgeously renovated Fishtown home ! A brand new 2-story addition in the back . All new ultra-modern kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz kitchen counter top and stainless steel appliances, 42" premium cabinets ,frame less shower doors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2476 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW: This bright and sunny 3rd floor apartment is ready to welcome its next tenants! Located on one of the city's favorite streets for entertainment and dining, you'll be walking distance from great local spots like Philadelphia Brewing,
Results within 1 mile of East Kensington
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
57 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
244 W. Girard Avenue
244 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
244 W.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1232 N Front St Unit 3D
1232 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
1232 N Front St Unit 3D Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo in FIshtown! - Welcome to Fishtown Station- a luxury condo building in one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods - Fishtown.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1104 E Palmer St
1104 East Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1356 sqft
1104 E Palmer St Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom House w/ Backyard - A beautifully rehabbed 3-story 4 bedroom home! Features spacious living area, large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring & dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 E Allegheny Ave
2410 East Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fantastic RENOVATION!*Porchfront GLIDER*See PICS! - Property Id: 312231 *Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 Shackamaxon St #15
1221 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown! - Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJMerchantville, NJPalmyra, NJGloucester City, NJAudubon, NJRockledge, PA