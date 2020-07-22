/
673 Apartments for rent in Olney, Philadelphia, PA
1 Unit Available
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
5934 Leithgow Street
5934 North Leithgow Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
3 bedroom rental in Olney Section of Philadelphia - Clean house with rear parking, Gas heat, and all new flooring with modern kitchen. Ready now. Must be currently working. First, Last, and security needed to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5932812)
1 Unit Available
234 Sparks St
234 Sparks Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This beautiful 2BR/1BA home located in the wonderful neighborhood of Olney! Welcome home to tons of natural light and a gorgeous updated kitchen! This recently refreshed 2BR has everything you would ever need! Upon entering, you are greeted by a
1 Unit Available
5526 N MASCHER STREET
5526 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
1692 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and sunny 2nd floor efficiency. Ample sized rooms. Recently refreshed and move in ready. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
430 W CHEW AVENUE
430 West Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1944 sqft
This is totally renovated two bedrooms and a one bath apartment.
3 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
3 Units Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
1 Unit Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$747
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
2 Units Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Kensington
4030 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Julian & Andrian Ogontz
5614 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Krinsky & Castelli Ogontz
5612 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
J Krinsky Kensington
4012 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at J Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Huntingdon
4026 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$785
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Featuring a 24-hour gym, community Wi-Fi and a community lounge, these spacious apartments range from a studio to a two-bedroom roommate-style floorplan. Close to Temple and La Salle universities and the Community College of Philadelphia.
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,013
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
