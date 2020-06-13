/
227 Apartments for rent in Clementon, NJ
1 of 17
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
1 Unit Available
11 N CARLTON STREET
11 North Carlton Street, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1920 sqft
Spacious Upstairs unit in Lindenwold .. . 3bedrooms/ 1 bath.. Large Rooms. Living Room . Ample storage space. Laundry Room w/ washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen. Off street parking. Near bus lines and shopping. Walking distance to Speed Line.
1 Unit Available
136 WALNUT AVENUE
136 Walnut Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
3bedroom unit. 1 full bath + extra bonus room, Living room and eat in kitchen. Neutral d~cor. Minutes to major roadways and Atco train station. NO AC/NO WASHER DRYER/NO PETS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Rental application in Assoc. documents
1 Unit Available
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
1 Unit Available
5206 TALL PINES
5206 Tall Pines, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
newer carpet newer laminated floor . Tenant pays electric gas water sewer Ccmua . No pets . Landlord requires $45 credit background check . 3 bedrooms upstairs 2. 5 baths
1 Unit Available
135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
1 Unit Available
92 Roosevelt Ave
92 Roosevelt Ave, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
92 Roosevelt Ave - Property Id: 279769 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279769 Property Id 279769 (RLNE5813433)
1 Unit Available
Regency Court
501 N White Horse Pike, Magnolia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
501 NORTH WHITE HORSE PIKE MAGNOLIA - Property Id: 281146 BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT SPACIOUS WATER INCLUDED ON SITE LAUNDRY NEAR TRANSPORTATION ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
73 Farmhouse Rd
73 Farmhouse Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1126 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bed 1.
1 Unit Available
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1984 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Clementon, the median rent is $826 for a studio, $981 for a 1-bedroom, $1,184 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,481 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clementon, check out our monthly Clementon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Clementon area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clementon from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
