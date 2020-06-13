/
eddystone
219 Apartments for rent in Eddystone, PA📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Eddystone
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Hill
1 Unit Available
914 E 15th st
914 East 15th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great student housing 2 blocks away from Widener - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house available just 2 blocks away from campus, Newly renovated. the house is on E 15th St.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 5 miles of Eddystone
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 RAMBO AVENUE
65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
801 YALE AVENUE
801 Yale Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Eddystone rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Eddystone include Crum Lynne.
Some of the colleges located in the Eddystone area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eddystone from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
