wynnefield heights
1077 Apartments for rent in Wynnefield Heights, Philadelphia, PA
10 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
152 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
3600 CONSHOHOCKEN AVENUE
3600 Conshohocken Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1251 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo unit available for rent in a well kept, highly desired, high rise building located just minutes from City Ave. Enjoy the amazing view of fairmount park as you sit on the spacious balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Wynnefield Heights
22 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
18 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
86 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
1 Unit Available
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sevilla Court offers elegant apartment homes in a highly sought after location on the Main Line. Each apartment possesses unique characteristics and have beautiful hardwood floors, dramatic high ceilings, washer/dryers and fireplaces.
192 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
8 Units Available
Rock Hill
205 Rock St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
725 sqft
Stylish homes with open floor plans and new appliances. Exercise in the fitness center when free. Minutes from SEPTA bus and rail stops. Near Saint Joseph's University and La Salle University. By Fairmount Park.
7 Units Available
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,000
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Apartments in this community are equipped with wall-to-wall carpeting, window treatments, and new appliances. The pet-friendly community also offers controlled access, onsite laundry and an elevator. Bala Golf Club and ParkWest Town Center are nearby.
1 Unit Available
214 EAST STREET
214 East Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1137 sqft
Adorable Front Porch Home 3 Blocks to Main Street Manayunk but on a quiet Street.
1 Unit Available
5413 Ridge Ave 2F
5413 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 Bright Beautiful 1 BD in Historic Victorian - Property Id: 313392 One bedroom , one bath apartment in a historic Victorian house. Bright with hardwood floors and large bathroom.
1 Unit Available
113 Seville St
113 Seville Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAIL JUNE 1st HUGE TOTALLY RENOVA HOME ! XX - LARGE BEDRMS Huge Liv.
1 Unit Available
127 Sumac St # B
127 Sumac St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment sits on a quiet street near Main St. Manayunk! Upon entry of the apartment is a sitting room that can also be used as a dining room.
1 Unit Available
3479 Bowman St Unit 2
3479 Bowman Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Rustic 3 BR/1 Bath Apartment in East Falls! You'll find the best of both worlds in East Falls while living in luxury in a well-connected community. The residents are active, vibrant, and friendly.
1 Unit Available
105 Kalos St
105 Kalos Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAIL JUNE 1st / JUST Renovated House with 4 LARGE Bedrooms 2 Full Baths - just remodeled with new tile on floors and shower walls new vanity, etc Brand New Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
116 W Salaignac St
116 West Salaignac Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AWESOME Renovated / Large House.
1 Unit Available
3917 Dexter St
3917 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Stone/stucco Manayunk home with views from the top of Dexter Street.
1 Unit Available
3750 MAIN STREET
3750 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
902 sqft
Here is nice size 2 bedroom 2 bath condo,with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ,wooden cabinets,ceramic tiles and marble in bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
252 ROCHELLE AVENUE
252 Rochelle Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Beautiful home that was rehabbed just a few years ago. This gem is located on a quiet street in Lower Roxborough.
1 Unit Available
4251 RIDGE AVENUE
4251 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3177 sqft
4 bed 2 full bath bi-level apartment available now. Located in the heart of the Ridge Ave corridor in the desirable East Falls neighborhood.
