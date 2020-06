Amenities

Enjoy this spacious fully furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 4 beds (1 King, 2 Queens, and 1 Fill size), 4 couches, 3 full bathrooms, finished basement, outdoor patio, and a bi-level rooftop deck with great city views! The cross streets are 19th and Latona Street. Easy Uber or Lyft to center city (<10 min), sports complex, I-95, I-76, and all the great attractions that Philly has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a deposit.