1824 W MASTER STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A completely renovated 5 BD, 3 BA multi-level townhome, equipped with 2 kitchens, 2 laundry areas and a private fenced patio in back. Awesome location close to Francisville, less than a 10-minute bike ride to the Art Museum and Kelly Drive and just 4 minutes to Temple University and the Broad Street Line subway. This spacious and extra-wide home features stunning hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting throughout and an amazing ultra-modern kitchen with space saving stainless steel appliances, custom slow close flat panel cabinets, a white subway backsplash and granite countertops. Bedrooms are well-appointed, and 3 stunning bathrooms include upgraded fixtures, exquisite tile and rain shower heads as well as the convenience of two washer/dryer areas. The 3rd floor also has a second kitchenet. The home includes an ADT security system, a ring.com doorbell and a security code lock on the front door. The HVAC system, hot water system and appliances are all high-efficiency units. More Photos coming soon!