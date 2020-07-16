All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1824 W MASTER STREET

1824 West Master Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1824 West Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A completely renovated 5 BD, 3 BA multi-level townhome, equipped with 2 kitchens, 2 laundry areas and a private fenced patio in back. Awesome location close to Francisville, less than a 10-minute bike ride to the Art Museum and Kelly Drive and just 4 minutes to Temple University and the Broad Street Line subway. This spacious and extra-wide home features stunning hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting throughout and an amazing ultra-modern kitchen with space saving stainless steel appliances, custom slow close flat panel cabinets, a white subway backsplash and granite countertops. Bedrooms are well-appointed, and 3 stunning bathrooms include upgraded fixtures, exquisite tile and rain shower heads as well as the convenience of two washer/dryer areas. The 3rd floor also has a second kitchenet. The home includes an ADT security system, a ring.com doorbell and a security code lock on the front door. The HVAC system, hot water system and appliances are all high-efficiency units. More Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 W MASTER STREET have any available units?
1824 W MASTER STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 W MASTER STREET have?
Some of 1824 W MASTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 W MASTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1824 W MASTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 W MASTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1824 W MASTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1824 W MASTER STREET offer parking?
No, 1824 W MASTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1824 W MASTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 W MASTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 W MASTER STREET have a pool?
No, 1824 W MASTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1824 W MASTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1824 W MASTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 W MASTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 W MASTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
