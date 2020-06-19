1808 W BERKS ST Unit B

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Now leasing, a centrally located complex where all bedrooms have their own baths. Carpeted bedrooms and bright hardwood flooring/natural lighting make this apartment both cozy and modern. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This luxury student housing complex is within TU Patrol Boundaries and features security monitors with intercoms, buzzer entry, and cameras. Water and Wifi is included in the building - deliveries and mail are secured! Unit B has a private patio! Step into the open concept living room/eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for seating and an entertainment setup. Each room has en suite bath and cozy carpeted flooring. This 3 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



