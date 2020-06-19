All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1808 W BERKS ST Unit B

1808 W Berks St · (267) 797-2175
Location

1808 W Berks St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/01/20 Now leasing, a centrally located complex where all bedrooms have their own baths. Carpeted bedrooms and bright hardwood flooring/natural lighting make this apartment both cozy and modern. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This luxury student housing complex is within TU Patrol Boundaries and features security monitors with intercoms, buzzer entry, and cameras. Water and Wifi is included in the building - deliveries and mail are secured! Unit B has a private patio! Step into the open concept living room/eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for seating and an entertainment setup. Each room has en suite bath and cozy carpeted flooring. This 3 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have any available units?
1808 W BERKS ST Unit B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have?
Some of 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1808 W BERKS ST Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B offer parking?
No, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have a pool?
No, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 W BERKS ST Unit B has units with dishwashers.
