All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1741 S DORRANCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1741 S DORRANCE STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

1741 S DORRANCE STREET

1741 South Dorrance Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1741 South Dorrance Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a charming tree lined street stringed with lights in Point Breeze. With original yellow pine hardwood floors, spacious living room, washer/dryer in unit and central air, this will not last long! The kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and garbage disposal. Patio is located off of the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms that all provide natural sunlight and the full bathroom.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have any available units?
1741 S DORRANCE STREET has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have?
Some of 1741 S DORRANCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 S DORRANCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1741 S DORRANCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 S DORRANCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 S DORRANCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 S DORRANCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1741 S DORRANCE STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity