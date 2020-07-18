1741 S DORRANCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a charming tree lined street stringed with lights in Point Breeze. With original yellow pine hardwood floors, spacious living room, washer/dryer in unit and central air, this will not last long! The kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and garbage disposal. Patio is located off of the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms that all provide natural sunlight and the full bathroom.*Sorry, no pets