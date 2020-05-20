1733 INGERSOLL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Sleek, brand new construction available now in prime Francisville! This contemporary 3 BD / 3 BA unit includes stunning~grey oak floors, oversized windows, recessed lighting, a beautiful roof deck and Energy Star heating/cooling throughout. Inside, an open living space flows seamlessly into the modern kitchen featuring quartz counter tops and back splash, alabaster slow-close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a farmhouse sink, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and garbage disposal. Upstairs, three generous bedrooms are well-appointed for privacy, and polished bathrooms include custom vanities and rain shower heads. Unit also includes a high efficiency washer/dryer. Excellent location, just three blocks from the Broad Street Line and minutes from Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe, Vinyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe and CrossFit Fairmount. Tenants pay electricity. Pets are welcome with an additional fee. 24 month lease is 1950/month. 12 month lease is 2150/month. Contact us for your showing today!