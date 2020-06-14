1730 Edgley Street

Amenities

1730 Edgley St - Beautiful newly remodeled single dwelling house (included brand new kitchen and appliances!) in the Temple University district - Available for next year starting August 2020! 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is on a quiet, tree-lined block and has ample space for parking. Kitchen has granite counters, including dishwasher and tile back-splash. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Also has storage space in the basement. Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops. Convenient tenant portal for communicating maintenance requests and paying/tracking rent payments. $1900/Month...The first month, last month and security deposit (1 month's rent) are due by move-in. Call to schedule a tour.



