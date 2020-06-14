All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1730 Edgley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1730 Edgley Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1730 Edgley Street

1730 Edgley Street · (215) 422-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1730 Edgley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1730 Edgley Street · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1730 Edgley St - Beautiful newly remodeled single dwelling house (included brand new kitchen and appliances!) in the Temple University district - Available for next year starting August 2020! 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is on a quiet, tree-lined block and has ample space for parking. Kitchen has granite counters, including dishwasher and tile back-splash. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Also has storage space in the basement. Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops. Convenient tenant portal for communicating maintenance requests and paying/tracking rent payments. $1900/Month...The first month, last month and security deposit (1 month's rent) are due by move-in. Call to schedule a tour.

Find this property on the official Temple University Off Campus Housing website!

(RLNE4481754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Edgley Street have any available units?
1730 Edgley Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Edgley Street have?
Some of 1730 Edgley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Edgley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Edgley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Edgley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Edgley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Edgley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Edgley Street does offer parking.
Does 1730 Edgley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Edgley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Edgley Street have a pool?
No, 1730 Edgley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Edgley Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 Edgley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Edgley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Edgley Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1730 Edgley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1634-1648 Lombard
1634 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity