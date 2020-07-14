All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Scotts Mills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Scotts Mills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Scotts Mills

Open Now until 5pm
3510 Scotts Lane · (267) 592-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
***UNIT 3021 RENT SPECIAL AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $1694/MO! INQUIRE WITH MANAGEMENT FOR FURTHER DETAILS!***
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Allegheny West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129
Allegheny West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3025 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3123 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 3021 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1203 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scotts Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Scotts Mills have any available units?
Scotts Mills has 3 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Scotts Mills have?
Some of Scotts Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scotts Mills currently offering any rent specials?
Scotts Mills is offering the following rent specials: ***UNIT 3021 RENT SPECIAL AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $1694/MO! INQUIRE WITH MANAGEMENT FOR FURTHER DETAILS!***
Is Scotts Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, Scotts Mills is pet friendly.
Does Scotts Mills offer parking?
Yes, Scotts Mills offers parking.
Does Scotts Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scotts Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scotts Mills have a pool?
No, Scotts Mills does not have a pool.
Does Scotts Mills have accessible units?
No, Scotts Mills does not have accessible units.
Does Scotts Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scotts Mills has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University