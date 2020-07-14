3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129 Allegheny West
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 3025 · Avail. now
$1,495
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3123 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,795
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft
Unit 3021 · Avail. now
$1,795
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1203 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scotts Mills.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Scotts Mills have any available units?
Scotts Mills has 3 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.