1730 BORBECK AVENUE

Welcome home to a fantastic three-bedroom, two-bath home in Rhawnhurst, PA, just a few-minute walk to Pennypack park with lush greenery, wetlands, and scenic biking and horse trails. Spend your weekends hiking the miles of trails, or head to nearby Willow Grove, Neshaminy, or Franklin Mills to do some shopping. Restaurants of all cuisines - Portuguese, Peruvian, Japanese, and Italian, to name a few - handmade pizza and nearby, Jim's Steaks for a traditional Philly Cheesesteak or Bell's Market for international imports. Visit Peblano Recreation Center for basketball courts, batting cages, tennis courts, sports fields, Zumba, and after-school programs. Quick, easy walk to Rhawnhurst Elementary and Northeast High School, home of the Vikings! The 2nd-floor unit sits atop a low maintenance oversized lot that provides privacy on all sides, unlike similar units elsewhere. Enjoy backyard barbecues in the summer and enjoy the view from a large bay window during the winter.The spacious duplex has an open floor plan and neutral color scheme. Convenient to shopping, public transportation, and major highways- Route 1, I-95, Township Line Rd. The property features three bedrooms and two full baths, living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with brand new wall to wall carpet throughout and freshly painted. Additionally are Central AC & large water heater. Water is included in the rent up to 50/mo, add'l billed to the tenant. Separate utilities are gas, electric, heating, hot water, central A/C, and trash/snow removal. Outdoor space includes one car parking off-street in front driveway for the unit, front garden area, rear garden area, oversized side patio, and rear covered patio. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included in as-is condition. No pets, no smoking/vaping on the premises. Credit score of 650 or higher and clear background check. Up to 4 individuals for this unit. All adults sign the lease and will be screened.