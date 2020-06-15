All apartments in Philadelphia
1730 BORBECK AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:39 PM

1730 BORBECK AVENUE

1730 Borbeck Avenue · (215) 335-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 Borbeck Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Rhawnhurst

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FL · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome home to a fantastic three-bedroom, two-bath home in Rhawnhurst, PA, just a few-minute walk to Pennypack park with lush greenery, wetlands, and scenic biking and horse trails. Spend your weekends hiking the miles of trails, or head to nearby Willow Grove, Neshaminy, or Franklin Mills to do some shopping. Restaurants of all cuisines - Portuguese, Peruvian, Japanese, and Italian, to name a few - handmade pizza and nearby, Jim's Steaks for a traditional Philly Cheesesteak or Bell's Market for international imports. Visit Peblano Recreation Center for basketball courts, batting cages, tennis courts, sports fields, Zumba, and after-school programs. Quick, easy walk to Rhawnhurst Elementary and Northeast High School, home of the Vikings! The 2nd-floor unit sits atop a low maintenance oversized lot that provides privacy on all sides, unlike similar units elsewhere. Enjoy backyard barbecues in the summer and enjoy the view from a large bay window during the winter.The spacious duplex has an open floor plan and neutral color scheme. Convenient to shopping, public transportation, and major highways- Route 1, I-95, Township Line Rd. The property features three bedrooms and two full baths, living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with brand new wall to wall carpet throughout and freshly painted. Additionally are Central AC & large water heater. Water is included in the rent up to 50/mo, add'l billed to the tenant. Separate utilities are gas, electric, heating, hot water, central A/C, and trash/snow removal. Outdoor space includes one car parking off-street in front driveway for the unit, front garden area, rear garden area, oversized side patio, and rear covered patio. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included in as-is condition. No pets, no smoking/vaping on the premises. Credit score of 650 or higher and clear background check. Up to 4 individuals for this unit. All adults sign the lease and will be screened.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have any available units?
1730 BORBECK AVENUE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have?
Some of 1730 BORBECK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 BORBECK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1730 BORBECK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 BORBECK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 BORBECK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 BORBECK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
