Philadelphia, PA
164 Carson St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

164 Carson St

164 Carson Street · (856) 310-9296 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 164 Carson St · Avail. Jul 15

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
164 Carson St Available 07/15/20 3 br | 1 bath | 3 Story Stone Townhouse - Carson Street, Manayunk - Charming newly renovated townhouse in the heart of downtown Manayunk. Enjoy this classic Manayunk townhouse updated with modern finishes for the discerning resident. Walk out the to a fenced back-yard for outdoor relaxing or out front door to an assortment of bars, restaurants, galleries, boutiques and other forms of stylish entertainment.

Applications are available online at:
www.WAWNAPARTMENTS.com

*First months rent is due with security deposit*

(RLNE2929420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Carson St have any available units?
164 Carson St has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 164 Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
164 Carson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 164 Carson St offer parking?
No, 164 Carson St does not offer parking.
Does 164 Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Carson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Carson St have a pool?
No, 164 Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 164 Carson St have accessible units?
No, 164 Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Carson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Carson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Carson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Carson St does not have units with air conditioning.
