Amenities
164 Carson St Available 07/15/20 3 br | 1 bath | 3 Story Stone Townhouse - Carson Street, Manayunk - Charming newly renovated townhouse in the heart of downtown Manayunk. Enjoy this classic Manayunk townhouse updated with modern finishes for the discerning resident. Walk out the to a fenced back-yard for outdoor relaxing or out front door to an assortment of bars, restaurants, galleries, boutiques and other forms of stylish entertainment.
Applications are available online at:
www.WAWNAPARTMENTS.com
*First months rent is due with security deposit*
(RLNE2929420)