1631 W GIRARD AVENUE
1631 W GIRARD AVENUE

1631 West Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1631 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August | Leasing Special: One month of free rent on a 13 month leaseThis 5 bedroom/3bathroom spacious bi-level apartment is located just minutes from local restaurants, bars, Temple University, and is walkable to public transportation. Features include hardwood floors, central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in-unit, and tall ceilings for an elevated atmosphere. All bedrooms have ample closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Francisville, this apartment is walkable to neighborhood favorites such as Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Bold Coffee Bar, Vineyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, and more! Also near multiple public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit if accepted. Generally this is $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent. Cold water is included in the rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, cable/internet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
1631 W GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1631 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
