1631 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August | Leasing Special: One month of free rent on a 13 month leaseThis 5 bedroom/3bathroom spacious bi-level apartment is located just minutes from local restaurants, bars, Temple University, and is walkable to public transportation. Features include hardwood floors, central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in-unit, and tall ceilings for an elevated atmosphere. All bedrooms have ample closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Francisville, this apartment is walkable to neighborhood favorites such as Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Bold Coffee Bar, Vineyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, and more! Also near multiple public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit if accepted. Generally this is $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent. Cold water is included in the rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, cable/internet.