Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1612 S Conestoga

1612 South Conestoga Street · (267) 606-0347
Location

1612 South Conestoga Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Southwest Schuylkill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1612 S Conestoga · Avail. Aug 16

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1612 S Conestoga Available 08/16/20 Beautiful Row Home - This three bedroom, one bath would be a wonderful place to call home. It has nice high ceilings with beautiful, authentic wood floors. With newer appliances including refrigerator and stove, you will love the new kitchen with an excellent backsplash. Washer and dryer hooks up available as well. Basement for storage. The beautiful wood framed doors will give your home elegance and style. Act quickly!! This won't be vacant long.

Application on our website:
https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Available Aug 16. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First and last month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $3000. Our requirements include: 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher is desired. No Section 8 accepted. $350 non-refundable pet fee for up to two animals.

There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application from each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.

(RLNE2709961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 S Conestoga have any available units?
1612 S Conestoga has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 S Conestoga have?
Some of 1612 S Conestoga's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 S Conestoga currently offering any rent specials?
1612 S Conestoga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 S Conestoga pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 S Conestoga is pet friendly.
Does 1612 S Conestoga offer parking?
No, 1612 S Conestoga does not offer parking.
Does 1612 S Conestoga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 S Conestoga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 S Conestoga have a pool?
No, 1612 S Conestoga does not have a pool.
Does 1612 S Conestoga have accessible units?
No, 1612 S Conestoga does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 S Conestoga have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 S Conestoga does not have units with dishwashers.
