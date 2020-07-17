Amenities

1612 S Conestoga Available 08/16/20 Beautiful Row Home - This three bedroom, one bath would be a wonderful place to call home. It has nice high ceilings with beautiful, authentic wood floors. With newer appliances including refrigerator and stove, you will love the new kitchen with an excellent backsplash. Washer and dryer hooks up available as well. Basement for storage. The beautiful wood framed doors will give your home elegance and style. Act quickly!! This won't be vacant long.



Application on our website:

https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/



Available Aug 16. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First and last month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $3000. Our requirements include: 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher is desired. No Section 8 accepted. $350 non-refundable pet fee for up to two animals.



There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application from each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.



(RLNE2709961)