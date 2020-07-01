4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Frankford
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit A-05 · Avail. Jul 31
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Unit C-11 · Avail. Aug 31
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit B-08 · Avail. Aug 1
$895
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.
Amenities
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Compare 1 to 2 bedroom apartments and then swing by for a tour of the community. Come see Parkside Apartments today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Security deposit $795-$895
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.