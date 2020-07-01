All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Parkside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Parkside Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Parkside Apartments

4616 Leiper Street · (215) 201-4889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-05 · Avail. Jul 31

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit C-11 · Avail. Aug 31

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-08 · Avail. Aug 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Compare 1 to 2 bedroom apartments and then swing by for a tour of the community. Come see Parkside Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Security deposit $795-$895
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
No, Parkside Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkside Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity