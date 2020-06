Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful updated 3bd/1ba along tree-lined Woodstock St. Inquire for an immediate video tour link!



Open entry floor plan. Spacious front living room with formal dining area separated by kitchen island/breakfast bar into the full kitchen. Pefect for entertaining and home chefs! Kitchen features stainless appliances and doorway exits rear to backyard, great space for summer bbq's. Upstairs features a wide hall with double wide closet. Two rear bedrooms each sized for twin or full size bed sets. Full tile bathroom separates to the front master bedroom. Master bedroom is light filled with high ceilings and is sized perfectly for a queen size bedset and plenty of extra furniture.



Property Highlights:



- Updated throughout

- Granite kitchen counters

- Stainless appliances

- Central air

- High ceilings

- Tree lined street front



Available Immediately

Tenant covers gas/water/electric

Pets welcome on case by case basis, expected pet fee $25-45/mo



