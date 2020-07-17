All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1531 s bailey st

1531 South Bailey Street · (215) 584-4974
Location

1531 South Bailey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1560 · Avail. now

$1,560

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304472

RENT TO OWN THIS UNIT AT $1560.00

Located in the sought after Grays Ferry, which made Curbed Philly's "Top 5 list of Philly neighborhoods everyone should be watching!", enjoy the Philadelphia lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home which spared no expenses. 11 minutes to the Art Museum, 5 minutes to the University of Pennsylvania, 7 minutes to Drexel university and 12 minutes to center city, and I-76 is less than 10 minutes away with SEPTA running in all directions.Close to Point Breeze, which hosts a charming array of neighborhood hangouts, like bars, eateries, and shops. Residents are also in surprisingly close walking distance to many Philly favorites along the Schuylkill River and Pennsylvania Avenue, which means: walking distance to Fairmount (Whole Foods!) and the Schuylkill River Trail for weekend escapes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1531-s-bailey-st-philadelphia-pa/304472
Property Id 304472

(RLNE5962542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 s bailey st have any available units?
1531 s bailey st has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 s bailey st have?
Some of 1531 s bailey st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 s bailey st currently offering any rent specials?
1531 s bailey st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 s bailey st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 s bailey st is pet friendly.
Does 1531 s bailey st offer parking?
No, 1531 s bailey st does not offer parking.
Does 1531 s bailey st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 s bailey st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 s bailey st have a pool?
No, 1531 s bailey st does not have a pool.
Does 1531 s bailey st have accessible units?
No, 1531 s bailey st does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 s bailey st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 s bailey st has units with dishwashers.
