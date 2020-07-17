1531 s bailey st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304472



RENT TO OWN THIS UNIT AT $1560.00



Located in the sought after Grays Ferry, which made Curbed Philly's "Top 5 list of Philly neighborhoods everyone should be watching!", enjoy the Philadelphia lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home which spared no expenses. 11 minutes to the Art Museum, 5 minutes to the University of Pennsylvania, 7 minutes to Drexel university and 12 minutes to center city, and I-76 is less than 10 minutes away with SEPTA running in all directions.Close to Point Breeze, which hosts a charming array of neighborhood hangouts, like bars, eateries, and shops. Residents are also in surprisingly close walking distance to many Philly favorites along the Schuylkill River and Pennsylvania Avenue, which means: walking distance to Fairmount (Whole Foods!) and the Schuylkill River Trail for weekend escapes.

