All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1518 W DIAMOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1518 W DIAMOND STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

1518 W DIAMOND STREET

1518 West Diamond Street · (215) 310-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1518 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Student housing just steps away from Temple University campus on the centrally located W Diamond Ave. This four bedroom, two bath unit with central air, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, and large windows that light up the space, is the perfect college pad! Bedrooms are sizable and private, perfect for studying or relaxing. Close to the campus security, Code Blue emergency phones, several public transportation stops, Temple University Fitness, and all of the hotspots Broad St has to offer, this is the perfect location for any student. Video tour available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have any available units?
1518 W DIAMOND STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have?
Some of 1518 W DIAMOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 W DIAMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1518 W DIAMOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 W DIAMOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have a pool?
No, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 W DIAMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 W DIAMOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1518 W DIAMOND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity