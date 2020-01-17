1518 W DIAMOND STREET

Amenities

Student housing just steps away from Temple University campus on the centrally located W Diamond Ave. This four bedroom, two bath unit with central air, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, and large windows that light up the space, is the perfect college pad! Bedrooms are sizable and private, perfect for studying or relaxing. Close to the campus security, Code Blue emergency phones, several public transportation stops, Temple University Fitness, and all of the hotspots Broad St has to offer, this is the perfect location for any student. Video tour available upon request!