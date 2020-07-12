/
/
/
callowhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
326 Apartments for rent in Callowhill, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
28 Units Available
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,622
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1168 sqft
Crane Chinatown, located in Philadelphia's vibrant and dynamic Chinatown, is built with community and connection in mind. Fifteen floors of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are crowned with a rooftop sundeck offering 360-degree views of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,615
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1100 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1213 Noble St Unit 1
1213 Noble Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 BR/2 Bath Bi-Level Condo in Callowhill. Beautiful new construction located right across from Railroad Park. Convenient to Center City & Drexel Medical School.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 N 9TH STREET
504 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
8772 sqft
504 N 9th Street 2nd Floor Philadelphia 19123 is conveniently located about 3 blocks North of Chinatown at the corner of 9th & Spring Garden Street. 15 Minutes walking distance to center city, 4 blocks away from I-76 and I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
447 N 12TH STREET
447 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1779 sqft
Location! This large 2-floors apartment has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths each with their own full private bathroom and balcony. The main apartment has a very large open kitchen and family room and guest bath and plenty of space throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Callowhill
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
48 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
64 Units Available
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
33 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
57 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
36 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 01:49am
16 Units Available
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
$
42 Units Available
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
