/
/
lindenwold
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:01 PM
294 Apartments for rent in Lindenwold, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11 N CARLTON STREET
11 North Carlton Street, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1920 sqft
Spacious Upstairs unit in Lindenwold .. . 3bedrooms/ 1 bath.. Large Rooms. Living Room . Ample storage space. Laundry Room w/ washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen. Off street parking. Near bus lines and shopping. Walking distance to Speed Line.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
901 BENTLEY ROAD
901 Bentley Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful property in Eldorado Hills. This home has been remodeled with many updates. House sits on a large fenced corner property in this quiet neighborhood. Features brand new appliances, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint .
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
136 WALNUT AVENUE
136 Walnut Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
3bedroom unit. 1 full bath + extra bonus room, Living room and eat in kitchen. Neutral d~cor. Minutes to major roadways and Atco train station. NO AC/NO WASHER DRYER/NO PETS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Rental application in Assoc. documents
1 of 34
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
Results within 1 mile of Lindenwold
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
$
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
201 HADDON AVE UNIT A
201 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 HADDON AVE UNIT A in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
1 of 23
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5206 TALL PINES
5206 Tall Pines, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
newer carpet newer laminated floor . Tenant pays electric gas water sewer Ccmua . No pets . Landlord requires $45 credit background check . 3 bedrooms upstairs 2. 5 baths
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
169 BATE AVENUE
169 Bate Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
11 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally redone spacios and updated floor plan. This 1 bedroom Modern layout, all in one floor large unit. Move in condition. Tenant pays rent , electric and heat. Water/ sewer is included in the rent. Large parking area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
314 LA CASCATA
314 La Cascata, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 314 LA CASCATA in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lindenwold
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lindenwold rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Lindenwold area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lindenwold from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ