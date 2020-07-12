/
/
/
kingsessing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
1040 Apartments for rent in Kingsessing, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
58 Units Available
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5624 Broomall St
5624 Broomall Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1122 sqft
Welcome to this Beautiful 3Bedroom, 1Bath home with a closed in Porch located in West Philadelphia. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the property! This house features the open floor plan and the kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 S Ruby St
1215 South Ruby Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
918 sqft
1215 S Ruby St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 2 bedrooms 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5651 Beaumont Avenue
5651 Beaumont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Awesome 3bd/1ba Kingsessing St. Available NOW! - Available now, at 5651 Beaumont Ave.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1004 S PAXON STREET
1004 South Paxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1066 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home a few short blocks from Dock Street Brewing, Booker~s Restaurant, and the Mariposa Co-op! Located in the Squirrel Hill / SW Cedar Park neighborhood, this modern home
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 S. Vogdes St.
1432 South Vodges Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1226 sqft
INCREDIBLE 3bd/1ba Kinsessing Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 1432 S. Vodges St.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5631 Whitby Avenue - 1
5631 Whitby Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the process of a full renovation. This home will feature grey hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5003 Chester Avenue
5003 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,850
2480 sqft
This huge 6 bedroom/2 bath house in the University City section of Philadelphia is sure to make for the perfect home. Hardwood floors throughout. Indoor bike rack. 2 KITCHENS!! Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5038 Springfield Ave
5038 Springfield Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1938 sqft
Lovely 4BR/4BA completely remolded and upgraded house in southwest Cedar Park!! This property is completely remodeled with all the bells and whistles! With hardwood floors throughout the place, you are welcomed into the vast living room and the
Results within 1 mile of Kingsessing
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
47 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:08pm
11 Units Available
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 02:26pm
2 Units Available
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 05:20pm
3 Units Available
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 27 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
St. Jude
5016 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more! Please visit our website to view our units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$815
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
315 sqft
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:07pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
$980
Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Walnut Court Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20 North 51st Street
20 North 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
875 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated apartment featuring 2 spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The interior of this property feels and looks brand new! You will be delighted with the open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5800 Walnut St Ph
5800 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Shady Side Available! * Hardwood floors throughout * Fully equip kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops w/ eat at bar * Central air * Washer & Dryer * Spacious
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1366 S Paxon St
1366 South Paxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
1366 S Paxon St Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! - In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedroom 1 and half bath has plenty living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 South 52nd Street
532 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in West Philadelphia! Available Now. - Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available now at 532 S 52nd street. Central air. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apartment is located on the furs floor. Good size bedrooms. 1 year lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 South 51st Street
221 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
1 Available 09/15/20 Come see this stunning 3B/R Bi-Level apartment located in the hot university city.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4920 Warrington Avenue
4920 Warrington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
To apply for the apartment fill out the application. In addition submit: 1st, last and security are required for move in.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 S Conestoga
1612 South Conestoga Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
1612 S Conestoga Available 08/16/20 Beautiful Row Home - This three bedroom, one bath would be a wonderful place to call home. It has nice high ceilings with beautiful, authentic wood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAYeadon, PAEast Lansdowne, PADrexel Hill, PANarberth, PAProspect Park, PAMorton, PA