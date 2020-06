Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

Just renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at 1300 Chestnut! All open living and dining space. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious and gracious bedroom with all tile bath. Enjoy living in this elevator, doorman building (from 12pm to 8pm) in the heart of MIDTOWN. Just minutes from Avenue of the Arts, Jefferson Hospital, and The Reading Terminal Market. Walking score 110! Great space and value and YES a FANTASTIC GYM at your disposal as well to use!!