Apartment List
/
PA
/
blue bell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

473 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1175 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
1175 Fairview Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1306 sqft
Welcome to 1175 Fairview Ave located in the award-winning Wissahickon School District! A single home in Blue Bell, this property will be available for rent on June 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
16 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper Roxborough
70 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.

Median Rent in Blue Bell

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Blue Bell is $1,598, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,929.
Studio
$1,346
1 Bed
$1,598
2 Beds
$1,929
3+ Beds
$2,413
City GuideBlue Bell
Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia.

Moving to Blue Bell

Miniscule Market

With 95 percent of the housing units in the town being owner-occupied, your choices will be very limited and the market will be ultra-competitive. On top of that, 96 percent of the housing units are single-family units, whether they are detached houses, duplexes, or row homes. So remain realistic about what is available in Blue Bell, and don't forget that you're moving to a fantastic and highly coveted area you can brag about.

Fairly Modern

The great news is that almost all of the rental units are modern. 73 percent of the housing units in the town have been built since 1970, so chances are you'll be able to find units with modern layouts and amenities. Pretty much all of the housing built before 1970 is owner-occupied, particularly the historic buildings in the area. Thanks to this level of modernity, you'll be moving in to units that have newer, high-tech, reliable conveniences; big closets; and top notch weather proofing to keep drafts out in the winter time. Ain't nothing wrong with that!

Get Moving

You may need months of lead time if you've got your heart set on finding a rental unit in Blue Bell. The vacancy rate has historically been quite low, and with the small market, an open spot might even require hopping on a waiting list. The more time you give the rental agent you're working with to find you a unit, the more likely you are to get a good unit. Remember that guy who said "patience is a virtue," because he's totally right.

Be Prepared

All of this means you'll need to be well prepared when you embark on your rental search. With the possibility of needing two or three months of rent at the start for a security deposit and first month's rent, you'll need to have quite a bit set aside. Rent in Blue Bell is some of the highest in the state of Pennsylvania, so you may need to save up for a while. You'll also need to make sure that your references and paperwork are air tight, filled out perfectly and submitted as quickly as you can.

Blue Bell Neighborhoods

Blue Bell is large enough to have neighborhoods, although there isn't a huge difference from one neighborhood to the next.

Washington Square: Sitting in the western corner of town, this is the best neighborhood to start searching for rental homes in Blue Bell. While so much of the town is owner-occupied, this section has the two largest townhouse and condo complexes in Townline Townhomes and ARK Blue Bell. Sitting along Route 202, this is one of the easiest neighborhoods to access, and is close to Norristown

Town Center: This is the historic town center, although the modern age has been slowly creeping in. There are limited housing opportunities, particularly for renters. There are some rental condos in the Oxford of Blue Bell development, but most units are owner-occupied. Blue Bell's airport, Wings Field, is located in this neighborhood -- it is a limited-use, general aviation airport, so you won't have to worry about large airliners flying in and out, just small prop planes.

Penllyn Pike: This neighborhood effectively separates the Town Center neighborhood from the rest of the neighborhoods. You won't find all that much in the way of rental properties in this area, just the odd rental apartment or possibly a condo for rent. It is home to some of the top restaurants in the area, including the historic Blue Bell Inn that lent its name to the town.

Living in Blue Bell

Getting around Blue Bell is fairly easy, but you'll need wheels of some sort due to the high-traffic roads that aren't the safest to walk along. Transportation options are quite poor -- there is a single Septa bus line that runs through the town, but it is very limited. Just outside of town, in neighboring Ambler, there is a train station that has commuter rail around and into Philadelphia.

Blue Bell residents have close access to some of the best golf courses in the area, so if you think getting out early in the morning for a couple of rounds in your best plaid outfit is a good time, you'll enjoy the town. Blue Bell Country Club, Meadowlands Country Club and Cedarbrook Country Club are all within three miles of the center of town. Unfortunately, they are all private courses. The only public links in the area is a nine-hole course at Mermaid Swim and Golf Club.

Aside from golfing, there's plenty more for the outdoor soul. Wentz Run Park is a very popular multi-activity park, with sports fields, pavilions, an exercise trail, and more. It's home to community athletics such as youth athletics and adult softball. If you prefer unadulterated nature, you'll need to head out of town to Fort Washington State Park -- with over 4 miles of trails through forest and fields, along with trout fishing opportunities in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter, it is easy to send a day there.

Blue Bell has a vast variety of restaurants -- you could eat out every day and not eat at the same place for a month or more. From local carry-out favorites like Pudge's Steaks and Hoagies -- some of the best Philly cheesesteaks you'll ever find -- to upscale places like Radice, the selection is great. International fare is well-represented, with Marhaba Blue Bell providing Indian cuisine, To Dam Gal and Gaya providing Korean fare, China Star turning out Chinese-American dishes, and Lai Lai garden covering all the Asian countries with a Pan-Asian menu. If you'd rather cook at home, make sure to stop by Maple Acres Farm Market just outside of town -- they are the best source for local produce and locally-raised, hormone free meat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Blue Bell?
In Blue Bell, the median rent is $1,346 for a studio, $1,598 for a 1-bedroom, $1,929 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,413 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Blue Bell, check out our monthly Blue Bell Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Blue Bell?
Some of the colleges located in the Blue Bell area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rutgers University-Camden. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Blue Bell?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blue Bell from include Philadelphia, Norristown, West Chester, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.

Similar Pages

Blue Bell 1 BedroomsBlue Bell 2 Bedrooms
Blue Bell Apartments with GymBlue Bell Apartments with Pool
Blue Bell Furnished Apartments