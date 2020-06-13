473 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA

Moving to Blue Bell

Miniscule Market

With 95 percent of the housing units in the town being owner-occupied, your choices will be very limited and the market will be ultra-competitive. On top of that, 96 percent of the housing units are single-family units, whether they are detached houses, duplexes, or row homes. So remain realistic about what is available in Blue Bell, and don't forget that you're moving to a fantastic and highly coveted area you can brag about.

Fairly Modern

The great news is that almost all of the rental units are modern. 73 percent of the housing units in the town have been built since 1970, so chances are you'll be able to find units with modern layouts and amenities. Pretty much all of the housing built before 1970 is owner-occupied, particularly the historic buildings in the area. Thanks to this level of modernity, you'll be moving in to units that have newer, high-tech, reliable conveniences; big closets; and top notch weather proofing to keep drafts out in the winter time. Ain't nothing wrong with that!

Get Moving

You may need months of lead time if you've got your heart set on finding a rental unit in Blue Bell. The vacancy rate has historically been quite low, and with the small market, an open spot might even require hopping on a waiting list. The more time you give the rental agent you're working with to find you a unit, the more likely you are to get a good unit. Remember that guy who said "patience is a virtue," because he's totally right.

Be Prepared

All of this means you'll need to be well prepared when you embark on your rental search. With the possibility of needing two or three months of rent at the start for a security deposit and first month's rent, you'll need to have quite a bit set aside. Rent in Blue Bell is some of the highest in the state of Pennsylvania, so you may need to save up for a while. You'll also need to make sure that your references and paperwork are air tight, filled out perfectly and submitted as quickly as you can.