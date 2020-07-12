/
/
/
avenue of the arts south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
483 Apartments for rent in Avenue of the Arts South, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
64 Units Available
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
75 Units Available
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,195
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
41 Units Available
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,700
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 8 at 03:44pm
11 Units Available
1411 Walnut Street
1411 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful units with marble baths and new hardwood floors in the heart of Center City, within walking distance of everything the city has to offer. Near Market East SEPTA station, bus routes, I-95 and I-76.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 7 at 05:28pm
7 Units Available
Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Best in Washington Square Living — just steps from the bustling Avenue of the Arts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 7 at 05:20pm
3 Units Available
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy bay windows and ceramic tiled baths in the heart of Philadelphia, with upscale living in Midtown Philadelphia. Amenities include eat-in kitchens and on-site laundry, on top of well-appointed, modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 02:58pm
15 Units Available
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1050 sqft
Located in midtown Philadelphia. High-rise has hardwood floors, on-site laundry and welcomes pets. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants and nightclubs. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 02:58pm
40 Units Available
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$975
215 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
352 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
955 sqft
Get easy access to nightlife and architecturally rich living right in Midtown Philadelphia. Tile floors and plaster accent this historic building that features a fully equipped fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:09pm
4 Units Available
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Situated in a historic mid-rise property within walking distance to Rittenhouse Square. Community features period details such as sculpted ceilings and butler kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-95, I-76 and SEPTA public transit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:29pm
2 Units Available
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1220 Sansom Street Apartments are newly renovated apartments in the heart of Philadelphia. Wood-style flooring, large windows and lots of light make living here bright and cheery.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 7 at 05:19pm
3 Units Available
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features on-site laundry, controlled access and fitness center. Apartments include granite countertops, tile and granite baths, and hardwood flooring. Located close to Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia Museum of Art and Walnut Street shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1426 Lombard St 2A
1426 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$925
Cozy Lombard St Studio w/ Natural Light H/W Floors - Property Id: 317502 This is a Cozy Lombard St Studio w/ Natural Light, and H/W Floors. Second Floor Apartment w/ Shared Coin-Op Laundry, Available Now.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 Rodman Street
1338 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1338 Rodman Street Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom Townhouse w.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 Spruce St 4C
1327 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Spacious Spruce St 1BR w/ D/W, H/W Floors - Property Id: 291483 Spacious Spruce St 1BR w/ H/W Floors, Natural Light, D/W, W/D in Unit and Central Air. Available Now. Contact Drew For More Information at 732-688-5154. W.P.R.G.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1429 Spruce Street
1429 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Copy this link to your browser for a video walkthrough!! https://www.dropbox.com/s/n6vz59vcmfez6th/1429%204F.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
1417 SPRUCE STREET
1417 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1417 SPRUCE STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1442 Lombard Street 2F
1442 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,300
Gorgeous, Light-Filled Studio in Graduate Hospital. The Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1411 WALNUT STREET
1411 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Security Deposit - Limited Time Move In Special!! Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in a landmark building with a newly renovated lobby. Unit features hardwood floors, new windows, a fully-equipped fitness center and bicycle storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1326 SPRUCE STREET
1326 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bed, 1 bath highrise unit offers spectacular city views located on the 28th floor. There are stunning large windows that provide plenty of natural sunlight and sliding glass doors that lead to the balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1341 LOMBARD STREET
1341 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1250 sqft
Spacious, bi-level apartment in thriving Washington Square West neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is available June 1st. Move right in.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJCollingswood, NJYeadon, PABellmawr, NJAudubon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ