Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

127 Sumac St # B

127 Sumac St · (267) 214-4297
Location

127 Sumac St, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment sits on a quiet street near Main St. Manayunk! Upon entry of the apartment is a sitting room that can also be used as a dining room. Next to the sitting room is a living room large enough to fit a sectional couch with tall windows and ceilings! Just through the living room is a magnificent kitchen with grey birch oak floors, custom espresso cabinets, quartz countertops. custom teal backsplash, stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher) and more!

On the opposite end of the apartment is the bedroom with gorgeous hardwood floors, exquisite wallpaper, decorative fireplace, ceiling fan/light combo, and more! The bedroom can fit a king szed bed comfortably!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Conveniently located by Main St where everything that one could need is in walking distance! Easy access to Main St., Ridge Ave., Lincoln Dr., I-76, I-276, I-476, I-676, Center City, and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Sumac St # B have any available units?
127 Sumac St # B has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Sumac St # B have?
Some of 127 Sumac St # B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Sumac St # B currently offering any rent specials?
127 Sumac St # B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Sumac St # B pet-friendly?
No, 127 Sumac St # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 127 Sumac St # B offer parking?
No, 127 Sumac St # B does not offer parking.
Does 127 Sumac St # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Sumac St # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Sumac St # B have a pool?
No, 127 Sumac St # B does not have a pool.
Does 127 Sumac St # B have accessible units?
No, 127 Sumac St # B does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Sumac St # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Sumac St # B has units with dishwashers.
