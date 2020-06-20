127 Sumac St # B

Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment sits on a quiet street near Main St. Manayunk! Upon entry of the apartment is a sitting room that can also be used as a dining room. Next to the sitting room is a living room large enough to fit a sectional couch with tall windows and ceilings! Just through the living room is a magnificent kitchen with grey birch oak floors, custom espresso cabinets, quartz countertops. custom teal backsplash, stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher) and more!



On the opposite end of the apartment is the bedroom with gorgeous hardwood floors, exquisite wallpaper, decorative fireplace, ceiling fan/light combo, and more! The bedroom can fit a king szed bed comfortably!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Conveniently located by Main St where everything that one could need is in walking distance! Easy access to Main St., Ridge Ave., Lincoln Dr., I-76, I-276, I-476, I-676, Center City, and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



