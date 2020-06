Amenities

New Construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom contemporary apartment. This spacious apartment offers hard oak floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, alarm system, and large windows with lots of natural light. This unit has access to a large back yard. The apartment is in close proximity to Universities, dinning, shopping, and night life. Easy access to major highways and public transportation. Available March 15th, 2020