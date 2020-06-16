All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:12 PM

1252 S 20TH STREET

1252 South 20th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1252 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
yoga
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central air/heat and washer/dryer in the heart of Point Breeze. Step inside the front door to find a beautiful modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator and garbage disposal. You'll also find an open concept living/dining room with hardwood floors and access to your private patio. Walk down stairs to the fully finished basement where you'll find plenty of living space and a powder room. Continue to the second floor, which boasts 2 large bedrooms, and full bathroom. Walk up to the third floor where you'll find a master bedroom suite with an amazing master bathroom, which has a double vanity and gorgeous stall shower. Finally, you'll enjoy access to your own private roof deck with sprawling city views. *Sorry, No Pets~~*10 or 11 month lease preferred Point Breeze Neighborhood - Conveniently located just south of Graduate Hospital, Point Breeze is easily accessible to Rittenhouse Square, the Schuykill River Park, the Italian Market, and more by foot, bus, or the Broad Street line. Additional neighborhood amenities include ample non-permitted street parking, corner grocers, and local watering holes and eateries including Circles Thai take-out and BYOB, the OCF Coffee House, On Point Bistro, Tuck Barre & Yoga Studio and Burgs Hideaway Lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 S 20TH STREET have any available units?
1252 S 20TH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 S 20TH STREET have?
Some of 1252 S 20TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 S 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1252 S 20TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 S 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1252 S 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1252 S 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1252 S 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1252 S 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 S 20TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 S 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1252 S 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1252 S 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1252 S 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 S 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 S 20TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
