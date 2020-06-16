1252 S 20TH STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central air/heat and washer/dryer in the heart of Point Breeze. Step inside the front door to find a beautiful modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator and garbage disposal. You'll also find an open concept living/dining room with hardwood floors and access to your private patio. Walk down stairs to the fully finished basement where you'll find plenty of living space and a powder room. Continue to the second floor, which boasts 2 large bedrooms, and full bathroom. Walk up to the third floor where you'll find a master bedroom suite with an amazing master bathroom, which has a double vanity and gorgeous stall shower. Finally, you'll enjoy access to your own private roof deck with sprawling city views. *Sorry, No Pets~~*10 or 11 month lease preferred Point Breeze Neighborhood - Conveniently located just south of Graduate Hospital, Point Breeze is easily accessible to Rittenhouse Square, the Schuykill River Park, the Italian Market, and more by foot, bus, or the Broad Street line. Additional neighborhood amenities include ample non-permitted street parking, corner grocers, and local watering holes and eateries including Circles Thai take-out and BYOB, the OCF Coffee House, On Point Bistro, Tuck Barre & Yoga Studio and Burgs Hideaway Lounge.