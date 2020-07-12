/
mill creek
116 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, Philadelphia, PA
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5010 Reno St
5010 Reno Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
5010 Reno St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows
1 Unit Available
5162 Hoopes Street
5162 Hoopes Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
52nd & Haverford Ave-West Philadelphia - Wonderful house, BIG, and completely redone. Porch front, Big back yard, Gas heat. Want more? How about a new kitchen, modern windows, and a ALL new bathrooms. All new wall to wall carpet too! Do not wait.
1 Unit Available
801 N 48th St
801 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Amazing 3br/2ba in Gated Community with Garage Parking - Welcome to this modern new construction available at West Village Apartments in the very much up and coming Mill Creek area in West Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV)
459 North Dearborn Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
948 sqft
AMAZING Mill Creek 3bd/1ba Home Available NOW! - Located at 459 Dearborn St.
1 Unit Available
5044 Aspen St.
5044 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Custom Home - West Philadelphia - This is truly a one of a kind home. The property has been remodeled with many unique touches.
1 Unit Available
651 N. Creighton St.
651 North Creighton Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful renovation in the heart of West Philadelphia on quite street - Put this home on the top of your apartment search.
1 Unit Available
475 N 50th St
475 North 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Incredibly spacious, high bolted ceilings, recess lighting throughout. Bright blue/grey paint with bold white crown molding. Not ready for rent at this point, just a sneak peak at the process during its development.
47 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
29 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
25 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
6 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
2 Units Available
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.
1 Unit Available
St. Jude
5016 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more! Please visit our website to view our units.
2 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$815
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
315 sqft
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options.
2 Units Available
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
$980
Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Walnut Court Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle.
1 Unit Available
20 North 51st Street
20 North 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
875 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated apartment featuring 2 spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The interior of this property feels and looks brand new! You will be delighted with the open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
4222 Chestnut St 2F
4222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
1 Unit Available
1533 N Frazier St
1533 North Frazier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Carrol Park Home - Property Id: 313713 Newly renovated 3 bedroom home located in the Carrol Park neighborhood, in Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
5842 Arch St.
5842 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1378 sqft
Front Porch Row - West Philadelphia - Lovely home with beautiful wood floors throughout, separate living and dining areas, large, eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and counter-tops, main floor laundry, large, private rear
1 Unit Available
532 South 52nd Street
532 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in West Philadelphia! Available Now. - Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available now at 532 S 52nd street. Central air. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apartment is located on the furs floor. Good size bedrooms. 1 year lease.
