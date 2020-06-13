195 Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ

Moving to Bellmawr

Since Bellmawr is on the outskirts of Philadelphia it is a popular choice for people who work in the city and commute in each day. Most people in Bellmawr have their own cars to run errands and commute to work but they do have access to a reliable bus line that does go into Philly so biking around Bellmawr and using mass transportation to get to work is definitely possible. It is also very close to Philadelphia Airport so if you're flying out, or having family come to visit, it's conveniently close, only about a 15 minute drive.

The major highways that intersect Bellmawr are 1-295, Route 76 and the New Jersey Turnpike, which is a major artery of travel throughout the rest of the state. Route 76 is an easy way for Bellmawr residents to get into Southern Philadelphia since it cuts right through the borough, giving most residents quick access and a pretty reasonable commute into work.

Bellmawr also has the benefit of a number of great colleges in the area, from Rutgers and county colleges on the New Jersey side of the border, to over 34 colleges within the Philadelphia city limits. This, plus the fact that Bellmawr has very reasonable rent, and a lower cost of living compared to most other suburbs in New Jersey, make it a great place for college students to live and get around town, if they happen to attend one of the many academic centers in the area.