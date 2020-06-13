195 Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ📍
Bellmawr is a Borough in Camden Country New Jersey. According to the 2010 census the population was estimated to be around 11,580. It a pretty borough that's approximately three square miles and sits six miles southeast of Philadelphia, considered an outlying suburb to this busy metropolitan area.
Since Bellmawr is on the outskirts of Philadelphia it is a popular choice for people who work in the city and commute in each day. Most people in Bellmawr have their own cars to run errands and commute to work but they do have access to a reliable bus line that does go into Philly so biking around Bellmawr and using mass transportation to get to work is definitely possible. It is also very close to Philadelphia Airport so if you're flying out, or having family come to visit, it's conveniently close, only about a 15 minute drive.
The major highways that intersect Bellmawr are 1-295, Route 76 and the New Jersey Turnpike, which is a major artery of travel throughout the rest of the state. Route 76 is an easy way for Bellmawr residents to get into Southern Philadelphia since it cuts right through the borough, giving most residents quick access and a pretty reasonable commute into work.
Bellmawr also has the benefit of a number of great colleges in the area, from Rutgers and county colleges on the New Jersey side of the border, to over 34 colleges within the Philadelphia city limits. This, plus the fact that Bellmawr has very reasonable rent, and a lower cost of living compared to most other suburbs in New Jersey, make it a great place for college students to live and get around town, if they happen to attend one of the many academic centers in the area.
The town of Bellmawr boasts three distinct neighborhoods for you to choose from.
East Browning Road / South Black Horse Pike: The East Browning Road/ South Black Horse Pike area is to the east of the center of town. Properties here tend to be owned rather than rented but there are a number of apartment complexes here. You also might want to consider a home rental since there are a number of single family homes in this neighborhood. Rent tends to be higher here than in other parts of town and finding a home or apartment in the East Browning Road area may be a bit challenging since its vacancy rate is lower than other areas in the state.
Borough Center: The Borough Center neighborhood is also the town center and makes up approximately one third of the borough. It's also the main hub for businesses and other services, like the municipal offices. To find an apartment in this area of Bellmawr, consider looking into some of high rise apartments that are in the area. These apartment complexes generally range from studio apartments to 2 bedroom apartments. The rental properties in this area are much less desirable than in other parts of the state, which means your rent will be much lower than the norm.
West Browning Road / Princeton Avenue: West Browning Road/Princeton Ave section of Bellmawr boasts some of the lowest rent rates in the borough. It also has a diverse assortment of available residences, ranging from studio apartments to single family homes, and even some townhouses. It's also got many more vacancies, so finding an affordable rental that suits your needs should be much easier in this neighborhood.
Bellmawr has a lot going on for a relatively small borough. There is always something to do, whether it's learning to dance at the Stardust Ballroom, or experiencing some great Spanish cuisine at the Spanish Island Restaurant, you won't be bored. It also has a wide variety of other eateries ranging from Chinese to American cuisine. For those of you that are sports inclined, Bellmawr also loves its baseball and has both training facilities and sports equipment stores there.
In the summer, residents can go swim in Bellmawr Lake to cool off. If a lake just isn't big enough, the Atlantic Ocean, and a ton of fun at the Jersey Shore, is only about an hour-and-a-half away, which is an easy and fun day trip. If, while you're visiting the shore, you're up for something a little strange, you should check out Lucy. She's a large 132-year-old elephant-shaped house-turned-museum and she's a major must-see, odd ball historical site in the Southern New Jersey.
If sun, surf and sand is not your thing, you can always go to Philadelphia for the huge assortment of restaurants, theaters, and sports complexes like the Philadelphia Spectrum. A major stop here would be the Ben Franklin Institute, a huge family friendly museum that features an IMAX theater and a number of great hands-on exhibits. Plus, Bellmawr residents get the benefit of being close to all the shops, bookstores and other boutiques flourishing in this great city.
Bellmawr also happens to be very family friendly, the schools here are pretty good and they offer regular events for their kids. There are a lot of fun educational places to visit in the area, like the New Jersey State Aquarium (also known as Adventure Aquarium), which has penguins, a touch pool, shows, and special events. Another great place to take the kids is the Camden Children's Garden where there are some rides and activities for kids to learn about flowers, nature and the environment.
If you're more of a history nut, then you'll love visiting many of the museums in the area, particularly the Indian King tavern Museum, which is one of New Jersey's most historic buildings since it is the place where New Jersey was legally created. There's a lot to be see there that deals with early American history. In a similar vein, another interesting historical site worth checking out is the Peter Mott House, one of them stops along the Underground Railroad during the Civil War.