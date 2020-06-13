Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

195 Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1026 W BROWNING ROAD
1026 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
NEW UPDATED HOME, NEW CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES. ELECTRIC,GAS, WATER INCLUDED. SHOPPING TWO BLOCKS AWAY AND ENTRANCE TO 295 AND BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSE BY.THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE. PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SHOW.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
277 E BROWNING ROAD
277 East Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1912 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Bellmawr. Spacious rooms with bedroom walk in closet and shoe closet. Tenant shares Heat with down stairs occupant. No pets or smokers.I

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
441 CHESTER AVENUE
441 Chester Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
This adorable ranch home is conveniently located and literally turnkey, just bring your stuff! Updated landscaping and looking sharp, curb appeal is top notch! The large fenced back yard is fantastic and the storage shed is an added bonus.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmawr
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
108 NEW BROADWAY
108 New Broadway, Brooklawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. Freshly painted, newer carpeting. Water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays heat and electric. Ceiling fans in both Bedrooms. Outside and inside stairs up to apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmawr
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
$
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.

Median Rent in Bellmawr

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bellmawr is $1,064, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,285.
Studio
$896
1 Bed
$1,064
2 Beds
$1,285
3+ Beds
$1,608
City GuideBellmawr
Love the post office? The post office in Bellmawr is one of the biggest in the state of New Jersey and acts as the central hub for Camden County. It handles an enormous amount of mail, over 4.5 million letters and parcels a day!

Bellmawr is a Borough in Camden Country New Jersey. According to the 2010 census the population was estimated to be around 11,580. It a pretty borough that's approximately three square miles and sits six miles southeast of Philadelphia, considered an outlying suburb to this busy metropolitan area.

Moving to Bellmawr

Since Bellmawr is on the outskirts of Philadelphia it is a popular choice for people who work in the city and commute in each day. Most people in Bellmawr have their own cars to run errands and commute to work but they do have access to a reliable bus line that does go into Philly so biking around Bellmawr and using mass transportation to get to work is definitely possible. It is also very close to Philadelphia Airport so if you're flying out, or having family come to visit, it's conveniently close, only about a 15 minute drive.

The major highways that intersect Bellmawr are 1-295, Route 76 and the New Jersey Turnpike, which is a major artery of travel throughout the rest of the state. Route 76 is an easy way for Bellmawr residents to get into Southern Philadelphia since it cuts right through the borough, giving most residents quick access and a pretty reasonable commute into work.

Bellmawr also has the benefit of a number of great colleges in the area, from Rutgers and county colleges on the New Jersey side of the border, to over 34 colleges within the Philadelphia city limits. This, plus the fact that Bellmawr has very reasonable rent, and a lower cost of living compared to most other suburbs in New Jersey, make it a great place for college students to live and get around town, if they happen to attend one of the many academic centers in the area.

Neighborhoods in Bellmawr

The town of Bellmawr boasts three distinct neighborhoods for you to choose from.

East Browning Road / South Black Horse Pike: The East Browning Road/ South Black Horse Pike area is to the east of the center of town. Properties here tend to be owned rather than rented but there are a number of apartment complexes here. You also might want to consider a home rental since there are a number of single family homes in this neighborhood. Rent tends to be higher here than in other parts of town and finding a home or apartment in the East Browning Road area may be a bit challenging since its vacancy rate is lower than other areas in the state.

Borough Center: The Borough Center neighborhood is also the town center and makes up approximately one third of the borough. It's also the main hub for businesses and other services, like the municipal offices. To find an apartment in this area of Bellmawr, consider looking into some of high rise apartments that are in the area. These apartment complexes generally range from studio apartments to 2 bedroom apartments. The rental properties in this area are much less desirable than in other parts of the state, which means your rent will be much lower than the norm.

West Browning Road / Princeton Avenue: West Browning Road/Princeton Ave section of Bellmawr boasts some of the lowest rent rates in the borough. It also has a diverse assortment of available residences, ranging from studio apartments to single family homes, and even some townhouses. It's also got many more vacancies, so finding an affordable rental that suits your needs should be much easier in this neighborhood.

Living in Bellmawr

Bellmawr has a lot going on for a relatively small borough. There is always something to do, whether it's learning to dance at the Stardust Ballroom, or experiencing some great Spanish cuisine at the Spanish Island Restaurant, you won't be bored. It also has a wide variety of other eateries ranging from Chinese to American cuisine. For those of you that are sports inclined, Bellmawr also loves its baseball and has both training facilities and sports equipment stores there.

In the summer, residents can go swim in Bellmawr Lake to cool off. If a lake just isn't big enough, the Atlantic Ocean, and a ton of fun at the Jersey Shore, is only about an hour-and-a-half away, which is an easy and fun day trip. If, while you're visiting the shore, you're up for something a little strange, you should check out Lucy. She's a large 132-year-old elephant-shaped house-turned-museum and she's a major must-see, odd ball historical site in the Southern New Jersey.

If sun, surf and sand is not your thing, you can always go to Philadelphia for the huge assortment of restaurants, theaters, and sports complexes like the Philadelphia Spectrum. A major stop here would be the Ben Franklin Institute, a huge family friendly museum that features an IMAX theater and a number of great hands-on exhibits. Plus, Bellmawr residents get the benefit of being close to all the shops, bookstores and other boutiques flourishing in this great city.

Bellmawr also happens to be very family friendly, the schools here are pretty good and they offer regular events for their kids. There are a lot of fun educational places to visit in the area, like the New Jersey State Aquarium (also known as Adventure Aquarium), which has penguins, a touch pool, shows, and special events. Another great place to take the kids is the Camden Children's Garden where there are some rides and activities for kids to learn about flowers, nature and the environment.

If you're more of a history nut, then you'll love visiting many of the museums in the area, particularly the Indian King tavern Museum, which is one of New Jersey's most historic buildings since it is the place where New Jersey was legally created. There's a lot to be see there that deals with early American history. In a similar vein, another interesting historical site worth checking out is the Peter Mott House, one of them stops along the Underground Railroad during the Civil War.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bellmawr?
In Bellmawr, the median rent is $896 for a studio, $1,064 for a 1-bedroom, $1,285 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,608 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bellmawr, check out our monthly Bellmawr Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bellmawr?
Some of the colleges located in the Bellmawr area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bellmawr?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellmawr from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.

