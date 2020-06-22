All apartments in Philadelphia
1233 N 3RD STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

1233 N 3RD STREET

1233 North 3rd Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bi-level, 1 Bed + Den, 2.5 Bath condo with balcony and private/fenced yard newly available for rent! This unit is just one block from the Acme, and only a few minutes walk to the Market-Frankford line - making for an easy commute to Center City. As you walk into the unit, the sun drenched open floor plan sprawls out in front of you. The oversized living and dining area sits across from a beautiful kitchen complete with recessed lighting, and an island ideal for cooking or entertaining guests. A convenient half bath rounds out this perfect entertaining space. The second floor begins with a laundry closet, a large space at the top of the landing that lends itself to a den/office, your private outdoor terrace, and a bonus full bathroom. The sizable master bedroom includes its own en-suite master bathroom and walk-in closet. Pre-wired for sound in every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
1233 N 3RD STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1233 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1233 N 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 N 3RD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 N 3RD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
