1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor

Come see this 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on Cottman Ave! very nice and quiet.. Water included.

Please make appointments by e-mail at ncsrent@yahoo.com

• We require a total of three months rent prior to moving in: which includes 1st month, last month and security deposit.

The lease contract is a minimum of one year. We also require a copy of your photo ID and 2 current pay stubs to be submitted along with the application.

• Criminal Background, Evictions, & Income Checks are required. -- Photo identification is required.

• - Applicant must provide two (most recent) pay stubs, or proof of income.

• -- Applicant must earn minimum three times the rent in one month.

• There is a $50 application fee per applicant to run a credit check.

• Tenants must have a credit score of at least 715 in order to proceed with the rental process.

• The lease contract is a minimum of one year.