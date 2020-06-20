All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor

1221 Cottman Avenue · (215) 342-1622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Fox Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on Cottman Ave! very nice and quiet.. Water included.
Please make appointments by e-mail at ncsrent@yahoo.com
(mon-fri 9am to 4pm)

• We require a total of three months rent prior to moving in: which includes 1st month, last month and security deposit.
• The lease contract is a minimum of one year. We also require a copy of your photo ID and 2 current pay stubs to be submitted along with the application.
• Criminal Background, Evictions, & Income Checks are required. -- Photo identification is required.
• - Applicant must provide two (most recent) pay stubs, or proof of income.
• -- Applicant must earn minimum three times the rent in one month.
• There is a $50 application fee per applicant to run a credit check.
• Tenants must have a credit score of at least 715 in order to proceed with the rental process.
• We require a total of three months rent prior to moving in, which includes the first, last and a security deposit.
• The lease contract is a minimum of one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have any available units?
1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have?
Some of 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
