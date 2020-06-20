1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor

Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on Cottman Ave! very nice and quiet.. Water included.
Please make appointments by e-mail at ncsrent@yahoo.com
(mon-fri 9am to 4pm)
• We require a total of three months rent prior to moving in: which includes 1st month, last month and security deposit.
• The lease contract is a minimum of one year. We also require a copy of your photo ID and 2 current pay stubs to be submitted along with the application.
• Criminal Background, Evictions, & Income Checks are required. -- Photo identification is required.
• - Applicant must provide two (most recent) pay stubs, or proof of income.
• -- Applicant must earn minimum three times the rent in one month.
• There is a $50 application fee per applicant to run a credit check.
• Tenants must have a credit score of at least 715 in order to proceed with the rental process.
• We require a total of three months rent prior to moving in, which includes the first, last and a security deposit.
• The lease contract is a minimum of one year.