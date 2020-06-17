All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:13 AM

1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET

1217 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 962-0880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1217 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Look no further and Move right in to this 3-bedroom 3-bath house with private gated parking place for 1 car. When you arrive, you'll enjoy a secure gated entrance with intercom that lead to a beautiful open air atrium. This house has upgraded features everywhere, extra closet space and downstairs laundry room. The master suite holds a king-sized bed with room to spare, two closets, and a grand bathroom with dual rain head shower heads. As the kitchen is the heart of the home, you'll want to spend time here with friends and family utilizing the stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, custom granite countertops, and soft-close cabinetry. Two outdoor patios let you enjoy the outdoors with guests and let in lots of sunshine. This bright home stands out with its sleek lines and clever use of space, including pocket doors and custom floating bookshelves and built-in desk in the first floor bedroom/office. Some favorite features are the exquisite bamboo hardwood flooring on the first and second floors, custom painting, and plantation shutters on all the windows. These, combined with an open floor plan, create a warm, welcoming atmosphere.This property is conveniently located to public transportation, shopping and has a private parking. Two months security deposit is required at signing of the lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Very few properties are available at this prime location, so act quickly before it belongs to someone else! Good credit is a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity