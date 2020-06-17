1217 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Look no further and Move right in to this 3-bedroom 3-bath house with private gated parking place for 1 car. When you arrive, you'll enjoy a secure gated entrance with intercom that lead to a beautiful open air atrium. This house has upgraded features everywhere, extra closet space and downstairs laundry room. The master suite holds a king-sized bed with room to spare, two closets, and a grand bathroom with dual rain head shower heads. As the kitchen is the heart of the home, you'll want to spend time here with friends and family utilizing the stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, custom granite countertops, and soft-close cabinetry. Two outdoor patios let you enjoy the outdoors with guests and let in lots of sunshine. This bright home stands out with its sleek lines and clever use of space, including pocket doors and custom floating bookshelves and built-in desk in the first floor bedroom/office. Some favorite features are the exquisite bamboo hardwood flooring on the first and second floors, custom painting, and plantation shutters on all the windows. These, combined with an open floor plan, create a warm, welcoming atmosphere.This property is conveniently located to public transportation, shopping and has a private parking. Two months security deposit is required at signing of the lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Very few properties are available at this prime location, so act quickly before it belongs to someone else! Good credit is a must!