Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:13 AM

1214 PINE STREET

1214 Pine Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

1214 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Impeccably maintained, sun drenched home in the midst of Washington Square West. As you walk in you'll be in awe by the soaring ceilings, south facing multi-tiered windows, and open and airy staircase. The living and dining room space is completely open - perfectly suited for entertaining! The first floor is completed with an elegantly renovated kitchen, half bath, wood burning fireplace, and access to a large outdoor space. The second floor features a large master bedroom with ample closet space and a newly renovated bathroom with double sinks and an overhead rain shower. As you continue to the third floor you'll find two more large bedrooms and another brand new bathroom. Need more storage space? There is over 500 sq ft of attic space along with a finished basement - basement includes washer, dryer, second refrigerator along with another full bathroom. This property is one of a kind and available for mid June occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 PINE STREET have any available units?
1214 PINE STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1214 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1214 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1214 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1214 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1214 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1214 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1214 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1214 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1214 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
