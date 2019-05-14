1214 PINE STREET

Amenities

Impeccably maintained, sun drenched home in the midst of Washington Square West. As you walk in you'll be in awe by the soaring ceilings, south facing multi-tiered windows, and open and airy staircase. The living and dining room space is completely open - perfectly suited for entertaining! The first floor is completed with an elegantly renovated kitchen, half bath, wood burning fireplace, and access to a large outdoor space. The second floor features a large master bedroom with ample closet space and a newly renovated bathroom with double sinks and an overhead rain shower. As you continue to the third floor you'll find two more large bedrooms and another brand new bathroom. Need more storage space? There is over 500 sq ft of attic space along with a finished basement - basement includes washer, dryer, second refrigerator along with another full bathroom. This property is one of a kind and available for mid June occupancy!