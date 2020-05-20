12042 ABBY.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful modern duplex on a peaceful tree lined cul de sac . First floor features new easy care wood laminate floors. Private garage parking and driveway. Small rear partially fenced yard for BBQ's . Full appliance package with central air. Convenient to Woodhaven Rd, I-95 and Roosevelt Blvd. Near shopping at Franklin Mills. All adult Tenants in the occupying household must must have credit scores in the mid 600 range, no pets and good prior rental history. Showings will be coordinated to comply with Covid -19 protocols. Masks and social distancing required.