12042 ABBY.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

12042 ABBY

12042 Abby Road · No Longer Available
Location

12042 Abby Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
North Torresdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful modern duplex on a peaceful tree lined cul de sac . First floor features new easy care wood laminate floors. Private garage parking and driveway. Small rear partially fenced yard for BBQ's . Full appliance package with central air. Convenient to Woodhaven Rd, I-95 and Roosevelt Blvd. Near shopping at Franklin Mills. All adult Tenants in the occupying household must must have credit scores in the mid 600 range, no pets and good prior rental history. Showings will be coordinated to comply with Covid -19 protocols. Masks and social distancing required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12042 ABBY have any available units?
12042 ABBY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 12042 ABBY have?
Some of 12042 ABBY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 ABBY currently offering any rent specials?
12042 ABBY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 ABBY pet-friendly?
No, 12042 ABBY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 12042 ABBY offer parking?
Yes, 12042 ABBY does offer parking.
Does 12042 ABBY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12042 ABBY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 ABBY have a pool?
No, 12042 ABBY does not have a pool.
Does 12042 ABBY have accessible units?
No, 12042 ABBY does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 ABBY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12042 ABBY has units with dishwashers.

